Kerala HC quashes panchayat resolution on posting locals

The Kerala High Court has observed that a panchayat cannot deny appointment to the most meritorious candidate for the reason that she is not a resident of the panchayat.

The court on Wednesday further observed that there could not be any discrimination in public employment based on the place of residence or domicile of a candidate.

The court made the observation while quashing a resolution of the Annamanada grama panchayat in Thrissur district deciding that the post of accountant-cum-data entry operator be filled only by a person residing in the panchayat.

The petitioner said that nine members, including the vice president, were against appointing the petitioner, who holds first rank in the selection process, on the ground that her place of residence was not within the panchayat.

According to the petitioner, the dubious intention behind the panchayat resolution was to ensure appointment for one Anumol Babu, a resident of the panchayat, but had scored lower rank.