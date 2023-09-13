HamberMenu
HC quashes molestation case against actor

September 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed all further proceedings in a criminal case registered against actor Unni Mukundan for outraging the modesty of a woman script writer. Justice Gopinath passed the verdict on a petition filed by the actor seeking to quash the case registered against him. The petitioner sought quashing of the case on the ground that the entire issue between the petitioner and the woman had been settled. The allegation by the woman was that the actor had tried to molest her when she went to the actor’s residence at Edappally, Kochi to discuss a screenplay. The court observed that the proceedings against the petitioner can be quashed in view of the settlement between the petitioner and the woman. No public interest would be served in continuing the proceedings, the court added.

