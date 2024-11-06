ADVERTISEMENT

HC quashes criminal case against film-maker Sreekumar Menon

Updated - November 06, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court has quashed a criminal case pending before the Thrissur judicial first class magistrate court against film-maker Sreekumar Menon on a complaint by actor Manju Warrier alleging insulting her modesty and stalking.

According to the complaint, during the shooting of the film Odiyan  and later at the time of releasing and promotion of the film, Mr. Menon had defamed her. He used to talk to her in an indecent manner and had mentally harassed her.

He has been charged with offences under Sections 354 D (stalking), 294 (b) (use of obscene words in a public place), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The court observed that the offences alleged against him had not been made out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US