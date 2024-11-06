 />
HC quashes criminal case against film-maker Sreekumar Menon

Updated - November 06, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court has quashed a criminal case pending before the Thrissur judicial first class magistrate court against film-maker Sreekumar Menon on a complaint by actor Manju Warrier alleging insulting her modesty and stalking.

According to the complaint, during the shooting of the film Odiyan  and later at the time of releasing and promotion of the film, Mr. Menon had defamed her. He used to talk to her in an indecent manner and had mentally harassed her.

He has been charged with offences under Sections 354 D (stalking), 294 (b) (use of obscene words in a public place), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The court observed that the offences alleged against him had not been made out.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:17 pm IST

