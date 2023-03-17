HC quashes Chancellor’s suspension of KTU Syndicate decisions

March 17, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed an order of the Chancellor suspending the resolutions passed by the Syndicate and the board of governors of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University constituting the Syndicate standing committee on administrative affairs and deferring the implementation of the transfer orders of employees respectively.

Justice Sathish Ninan quashed the order for the reason that the Chancellor had not followed the statutory prescription of issuing show-cause notice to the Syndicate and the board of governors before passing the order.

Powers of Chancellor

The court observed that Section 10(3) of the the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act empowered the Chancellor to suspend or modify any resolution of any authority which in his opinion is not in conformity with the ordinance, statutes, or regulations of the university or is against the interest of the university. However, the proviso mandates that before the exercise of such power, the Chancellor should call upon the authority to show cause as to why such an order of suspension or modification should not be made.

MLA’s petition

The court made it clear that the Chancellor can proceed afresh in accordance with Section 10(3) of the Act. The judge passed the verdict while allowing a petition filed by I.B. Satheesh, MLA, seeking to quash the Chancellor’s order.

When the petition came up for hearing, senior counsel appearing for the Chancellor conceded that no show-cause notice was given before passing the order. However, he argued that immediate action was necessary as the resolutions were grossly illegal.