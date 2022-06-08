HC quashes cases against Sasikala

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed criminal cases registered against Hindu Aaikya Vedi leader K.P. Sasikala, and S.J.R. Kumar, general convener of Sabarimala Karma Samithi, for the incidents in Kannur in connection with a hartal called by them to protest against the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple.

The prosecution charge was that on January 3, 2019, some persons committed mischief at Caltex Junction, Kannur, by vandalising an autorickshaw and, thereby, causing damage to the vehicle to the tune of ₹5,650. It was further alleged that the hartal was called by the petitioners, being the office-bearers of the organisation.

The court observed that it was evident that in none of the statements of the witnesses recorded under Section 161 of CrPC, the names of the petitioners were mentioned. Apart from the mere statement that the petitioners had called for a hartal, there was absolutely nothing mentioned in the final report indicating the culpability of the petitioners.

As far as the allegation of calling for hartal was concerned, the same by itself could not be an act attracting any of the offences alleged in the FIR.

The offences slapped against the petitioners included Sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words in public), 506(i) (criminal intimidation), 427 read with Section 34 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.