HC quashes case under POCSO against principal, teacher

The Kerala High Court has quashed a criminal case registered under the POCSO Act against a school principal and a teacher in Kochi for failing to report a complaint of sexual offence made by a student to the police on the same day.

The court, while allowing the petition filed by the principal and teacher challenging the case registered by the Ambalamedu police, pointed out that if there was omission even after getting information to report a crime to the police at least within 24 hours, the offence punishable under section 19(1) of the POCSO Act would get attracted. However, it was harsh to hold that there was failure to inform or report the crime to the police if it was reported to the police the next day, the court said

The petitioners were informed of the crime on November 17, 2022, and they alerted the police about it the next day. The court said a willful omission on the part of the petitioners in informing the police about the crime as alleged could not be found to include them in the case.