ADVERTISEMENT

HC quashes case against lawyer

August 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal case registered by the Cheranalloor police against High Court lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor on charge of cheating a man after collecting ₹5 lakh on a promise of settling a case.

Allowing the petition filed by the lawyer, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that the allegations were vexatious and frivolous and made only to spite the petitioner. The continuance of criminal proceedings against the petitioner would result in an abuse of the process, the court added.

The lawyer contended that his decision to file nominations for contesting for the post of Kerala High Court Association president had irked some of his rivals in the profession, who spread the calumny, leading to the registration of the case by the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US