HC quashes case against lawyer

August 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal case registered by the Cheranalloor police against High Court lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor on charge of cheating a man after collecting ₹5 lakh on a promise of settling a case.

Allowing the petition filed by the lawyer, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that the allegations were vexatious and frivolous and made only to spite the petitioner. The continuance of criminal proceedings against the petitioner would result in an abuse of the process, the court added.

The lawyer contended that his decision to file nominations for contesting for the post of Kerala High Court Association president had irked some of his rivals in the profession, who spread the calumny, leading to the registration of the case by the police.

