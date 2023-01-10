HC quashes ban on manufacture, use of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above

January 10, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside government orders and circulars of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board banning the manufacture, transportation, sale, and use of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above in the State.

Justice N. Nagaresh passed the verdict while allowing the writ petitions filed by the manufacturers of non-woven bags challenging the government and the pollution control board’s orders banning the use of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above after including them on the list of banned single-use plastic items.

The petitioners contended that the Central government had amended the Plastic Waste Management Rules in August 12, 2021 that banned non-woven plastic carrybags of less than 60 GSM alone. The amendment made it clear that the ban shall not apply to commodities made of compostable plastic.

The court pointed out that when the Central government had prescribed a minimum standard in GSM for manufacturing of non-woven bags, then the State government under any delegated power could not prescribe a different standard that would negate the rules framed by the Central government.

The court also noted that many State governments, including Odisha, Puducherry, Haryana, Delhi, had banned single-use plastic but such a ban did not extend to non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above. Therefore, the total prohibition on manufacturing of non-woven bags would be discriminatory.

The court also observed that the rules provided that the State pollution control boards may specify more stringent standards for the relevant parameters with respect to specific industries or locations after recording reasons in writing. However, the State Pollution Control Board did not specify any reason for imposing a more stringent standard in the matter of non-woven bags.