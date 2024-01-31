GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC quashes appointment of TDB Devaswom Commissioner

January 31, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the appointment of C.N. Raman as Devaswom Commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB).

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Girish passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by C.R. Radhakrishnan Nair of Thiruvananthapuram seeking an investigation into the corruption and misappropriation of Devaswom funds.

Mr. Raman, who was working as Deputy Commissioner, was promoted as Devaswom Commissioner following the retirement of B.S. Prakash as Devaswom Commissioner.

The court also ordered that Mr. Raman, who retired on Wednesday, shall not be paid any retirement benefits during his tenure as Devaswom Commissioner. The court noted that the TDB had not sought the permission of the court before elevating him as Devaswom Commissioner.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for Sabarimala Special Commissioner, who also doubled as the standing counsel for High Power Committee for Implementation of Sabarimala Master Plan, submitted that the Special Commissioner had not been informed officially about the appointment of the Devaswom Commissioner effected on December 13, 2023. After taking charge, he had personally met the Special Commissioner once at Sabarimala, counsel submitted.

The Devaswom Commissioner is the Chief Executive Officer of the TDB and Secretary of the High Power Committee for Implementation of Sabarimala Master Plan.

