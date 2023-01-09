HC quashes acquittal of former forest officials in tree felling case

January 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has quashed the Kozhikode Vigilance Court order acquitting eight accused, including forest officials, in a case registered in connection with the illegal cutting and removing of trees from the Karapara estate under the Nelliampathy forest range in Palakkad. The court passed the verdict recently while allowing an appeal filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) challenging the Vigilance court order.

The prosecution case was that the accused, including the manager of the leased-out Karappara estate, entered into a conspiracy and cut down 280 trees that had not been included on the list of trees permitted to be cut down by the High Court. When the appeal came up for hearing, A. Rajesh, Special Government Pleader (Vigilance), argued that the trial court had not considered the oral evidence of the prosecution witnesses and documented proof while acquitting the accused.

‘Pass orders afresh’

Justice K. Babu, while setting aside the Vigilance court order, observed that the court had not cared to analyse the merit of the evidence of the 23 witnesses and the admissibility of 81 documents. Therefore, the judgment of acquittal was not in accordance with the law. The court remitted the case to the trial court to rehear and pass orders afresh. The accused former officials include P.B. Sreekumar, former divisional forest officer, forest flying squad, Kozhikode; M.K. Manoharam, former forest ranger officer, Neliampathay range; N. Jailabudeen, former forest guard, Nelliampathy range; P.V. Subramanian, former forest guard, Nelliampathy; A. Premakumaran, former forest guard, Walayar forest range; K. Govindan, former forest guard, Nenmara division.