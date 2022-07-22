HC pulls up survivor in actor rape case

July 22, 2022 21:36 IST

For raising unnecessary allegations against special court

The Kerala High Court has pulled up the survivor in the actor rape case for raising unnecessary allegations against the special court considering the case.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas warned the survivor that she may be slapped with a fine if she continued to raise unnecessary allegations against the trial court. The judge also sought to know about the grounds on which the survivor had raised allegations against the special court trying the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survivor had moved the Kerala High Court complaining that the State government and the political leadership were sabotaging the further investigation in the case. She had also complained that the investigation team was unwilling to interrogate the lawyers of actor Dileep, the eighth accused.

The woman actor had complained that the special court was favouring the accused in the case. She alleged that the court had not informed the prosecution about the forensic report that indicated that the hash value of the memory cards in which the alleged incident of rape was recorded had changed.

Though the survivor opposed the impleading petition of Dileep in the case, the court allowed him to be impleaded considering his arguments that allegations were also raised against him in her petition.

When asked by the court about the grounds on which she had raised the allegations, counsel for the survivor informed the court that the prosecution had shared these details with her. The court asked the counsel whether the investigation team was leaking information to her. The court posted the case for a later date.

Additional chargesheet

Meanwhile, the investigation officer filed an additional chargesheet against Dileep and his friend Sarath in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly, for causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, Additional Public Prosecutor K.B. Sunilkumar filed a report before the special court regarding the additional chargesheet filed in the Angamaly court.

The special court posted the case for July 27 to examine the report.

The court rejected a plea by counsel for Pulsar Suni, the first accused, for producing him before the court. Suni is undergoing treatment at the mental health centre of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. The court held that the accused cannot be asked to produce before the court as he was undergoing medical treatment.