Kerala HC pulls up ED for delay in completing probe into ‘fraudulent deals’ in Karuvannur bank

A borrower from the cooperative bank challenges the attachment of his properties and the freezing of his bank accounts by the ED

March 18, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court reiterated its displeasure over the delay in completing the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged fraudulent deals in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

When the writ petition filed by Ali Sabri, a borrower from the bank, challenging the attachment of his properties and freezing of his bank accounts by the ED came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that the ED cannot keep the investigation rolling forever. The court added that the court did not know who all were involved in the case. Ordinary people who had invested their money in the bank were suffering.

“You cannot keep an investigation pending forever since that will rob the sanctity of the entire process,” the court told the ED counsel, adding that people were kept on tenterhooks due to the delay in the investigation. The investigation should be completed within a timeframe.

‘Produce chargesheet’

The court asked the ED to produce the chargesheet when its counsel submitted that the investigation into the allegation against the petitioner had been completed and chargesheet filed. The court granted the ED one week to produce the chargesheet.

In an affidavit, the ED had earlier submitted that the probe into the irregularities in the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank was in a crucial stage. The statements of various persons were being recorded. The probe had revealed the involvement of certain political leaders and similar irregularities in 12 other cooperative banks in the State. The ED alleged that the petitioner and his family members had obtained huge amounts as loans in connivance with the Director Board members and some officials of the bank.

