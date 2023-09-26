ADVERTISEMENT

HC proposes task force to oversee removal of encroachments in Munnar

September 26, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the  Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that it would create a task force to oversee the removal of encroachments in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen made the oral observation  when a public interest litigation field by One Earth, One Life seeking action against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district came up for  hearing.

The court directed the State government to give a list of encroachments identified by it and mention about the cases in which stay had been granted on eviction by the courts and also about the action taken against the encroachers.

The government pleader submitted that a decision had been taken to constitute a special team to remove the encroachments and an order in this regard would soon be issued. Besides, the District Collector and other officials had been directed to stop illegal constructions with the assistance of the police.

The government submitted that as many as 330 encroachments had been identified.

The court also directed the Central government to inform how hazard areas and landslip prone areas could be identified. The court observed that there should be a concreate mechanism to  identify the terrain that were vulnerable and such areas should be  protected by banning constructions.

The court also asked the Centre if the technical committee constituted to evaluate the carrying capacity of 13 Himalayan States could not be extended to the hill stations of the State and would it be possible for  any other agency to undertake such  studies in the State.

