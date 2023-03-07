HC proposes court-monitored mechanism for implementation of municipal waste disposal rules

March 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-level court-monitored programme for the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Management rules has been proposed by the Kerala High Court in the wake of the massive Brahmapuram fire.

A Division Bench of the High Court consisting of Justices S.V. Bhatti and Basant Balaji proposed the monitoring mechanism while considering a batch of writ petitions related to last week’s fire that has resulted in environmental hazards in and around Kochi city. Equating the city to a gas chamber, the court asked the authorities whether the waste was set on fire or whether it was an act of God.

High-level inquiry

The officials informed the court that a high-level inquiry was being conducted to ascertain the cause of fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court pulled up the Kochi Corporation and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board for their various acts of omission and commission regarding the implementation of the rules. The Ernakulam District Collector also came under fire on Tuesday when the court took up the case.

The court, which reminded the authorities of their roles and responsibilities regarding the management of municipal waste, said a timeline shall be drawn up to clean up the mess before June 5, World Environment Day.

Details sought

The Division Bench asked the District Collector, the chairperson of the Board and the secretary of the Kochi Corporation to personally appear before it on Wednesday afternoon when it takes up the matter again. The officials were asked to furnish the details regarding the firefighting mechanism they had introduced at the fire spot, the healthcare and protective gear provided to Fire and Rescue Services workers and details on when the fire could be completely brought under control.

The secretary informed the court that around 300 rescue personnel were at the site attending to the fire and 22 fire tenders were deployed for dousing the blaze. A few more excavators were required for flattening the garbage heaps and to spray water over them, the official told the court.

The secretary said the hydrants at the plant site could not be operated for want of a power connection. Hydrants were installed after last year’s blaze. Had the power connection been obtained a few days ago, the disaster could have been averted, the secretary told the court.

The court asked the officials how many times they visited the site after the accident and whether they looked into the issue of noxious gases being released from the plastic waste that caught fire. The officials were asked about the additional facilities they needed for the firefighting exercise.