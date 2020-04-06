HC permits travel to buy pet food

Observing that the inculcation of healthy respect for other living creatures was no longer a matter of choice but a solemn duty under the Constitution, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a pet owner from Maradu to step out on the basis of a self-declaration form to purchase pet food for his three cats.
The Bench of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by N. Prakash seeking a directive to issue a travel pass to him to buy pet food for his cats.
According to him, he had applied online for vehicle pass for travelling to a pet hospital at Kadavanthara to buy the feed. However, his request was rejected by the police.
He pointed out that the Union government had clarified that “animal feed and fodder” came under the category of essential items.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.