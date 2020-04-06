HC permits travel to buy pet food

Observing that the inculcation of healthy respect for other living creatures was no longer a matter of choice but a solemn duty under the Constitution, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a pet owner from Maradu to step out on the basis of a self-declaration form to purchase pet food for his three cats.

The Bench of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by N. Prakash seeking a directive to issue a travel pass to him to buy pet food for his cats.

According to him, he had applied online for vehicle pass for travelling to a pet hospital at Kadavanthara to buy the feed. However, his request was rejected by the police.

He pointed out that the Union government had clarified that “animal feed and fodder” came under the category of essential items.