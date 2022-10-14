The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) can go ahead with the draw of lots for the selection of Melsanthies of Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple and Malikappuram Temple for the year 2022-23, the High Court has said. The drawing of lots is scheduled for October 18. The court asked the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, to file reports regarding the selection. The list of shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official website of the TDB, the Bench said.
HC permits selection of Melshanthis in Sabarimala, Malikappuram Temple
