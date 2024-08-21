ADVERTISEMENT

HC permits extracting a woman’s critically ill husband’s gametes for conceiving through ART

Published - August 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

In a writ plea, woman submits that there is no possibility of getting a written informed consent from her husband and seeks to cryopreserve his gametes to have a baby through ART

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has allowed a plea of a woman whose husband remains critically ill for extracting her husband’s gametes and cryopreserving to undergo Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedure to have a baby.

Justice V.G. Arun passed the interim order recently when a writ petition filed by the woman came up for hearing. She submitted that there was no possibility of getting a written informed consent from her husband as he is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition. She, therefore, sought permission of the court to extract and cryopreserve the gametes of her husband to have a baby through an ART procedure.

She also added that the hospital where she proposed to undergo ART had licence for extracting and preserving the gametes. If the extraction was delayed further, the worst might happen.

The court observed that the woman was entitled to the interim relief sought by her, taking the above factors into consideration, and being guided by equity in the absence of an enabling statutory provision. The court permitted the hospital authorities to extract gametes from her husband. The court, however, made it clear that other than extraction and preservation of the gametes, no further procedure under the ART Regulation Act shall be undertaken without its permission.

