GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC permits extracting a woman’s critically ill husband’s gametes for conceiving through ART

In a writ plea, woman submits that there is no possibility of getting a written informed consent from her husband and seeks to cryopreserve his gametes to have a baby through ART

Published - August 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has allowed a plea of a woman whose husband remains critically ill for extracting her husband’s gametes and cryopreserving to undergo Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedure to have a baby.

Justice V.G. Arun passed the interim order recently when a writ petition filed by the woman came up for hearing. She submitted that there was no possibility of getting a written informed consent from her husband as he is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition. She, therefore, sought permission of the court to extract and cryopreserve the gametes of her husband to have a baby through an ART procedure.

She also added that the hospital where she proposed to undergo ART had licence for extracting and preserving the gametes. If the extraction was delayed further, the worst might happen.

The court observed that the woman was entitled to the interim relief sought by her, taking the above factors into consideration, and being guided by equity in the absence of an enabling statutory provision. The court permitted the hospital authorities to extract gametes from her husband. The court, however, made it clear that other than extraction and preservation of the gametes, no further procedure under the ART Regulation Act shall be undertaken without its permission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.