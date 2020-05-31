HC panel inspects work under Operation Breakthrough

A monitoring panel constituted by the High Court inspected the progress of work taken up under Operation Breakthrough, the district administration’s project to fight waterlogging, and the condition of the Thevara-Perandoor canal.

Sections of Changadampokku Thodu and the Thevara-Perandoor canal were inspected.

The inspection was conducted after the Kochi Corporation informed the court that the part of the Thevara-Perandoor canal after the railway overbridge was not within its ambit, said a release.

Baji Chandran, executive engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, who heads the implementation of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough, inspected the sites along with the team of advocates.

According to corporation sources, the end of the Thevara-Perandoor canal near the Vaduthala overbridge is a part of the backwaters and not the responsibility of the civic body.