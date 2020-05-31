Kochi

HC panel inspects work under Operation Breakthrough

Focus on Thevara-Perandoor canal

A monitoring panel constituted by the High Court inspected the progress of work taken up under Operation Breakthrough, the district administration’s project to fight waterlogging, and the condition of the Thevara-Perandoor canal.

Sections of Changadampokku Thodu and the Thevara-Perandoor canal were inspected.

The inspection was conducted after the Kochi Corporation informed the court that the part of the Thevara-Perandoor canal after the railway overbridge was not within its ambit, said a release.

Baji Chandran, executive engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, who heads the implementation of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough, inspected the sites along with the team of advocates.

According to corporation sources, the end of the Thevara-Perandoor canal near the Vaduthala overbridge is a part of the backwaters and not the responsibility of the civic body.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 12:27:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hc-panel-inspects-work-under-operation-breakthrough/article31713107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY