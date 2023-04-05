HC orders translocation of Arikompan to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve

April 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that the wild elephant Arikompan roaming at Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal in Idukki district be captured, radio-collared, and translocated to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambair and Justice Gopinath P. observed that the Committee of Excerpts (COE) constituted by the court considered all the relevant aspects and came to the conclusion that the best possible way to deal with the present situation was only to capture, radio-collar, and translocate the animal to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

The court said this was the best option despite the submission of the Additional Advocate General that it was for the Chief Wildlife Warden to take a final decision as to whether the elephant had to be translocated or kept in captivity.

The court also directed the District Collectors of Idukki, Thrissur, and Ernakulam to personally supervise the translocation of the animal.

The court also made it clear that during the capture, radio-collaring, and transport of the elephant, members of the public shall not be permitted to videograph or transmit any images of the elephant or its release at the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. Nor any celebration or beating of drums or bursting of crackers shall be permitted anywhere near the animal after its capture or during its transport.

The court directed that Arun R.S., Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle), Kottayam, Pramod P.P. Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Project Tiger, Kottayam, and Arun Sakharia, Chief Forest Veterinary Officer, shall be in overall control of the process.

The COE suggested translocation to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve taking into account the larger landscape with plentiful food and water and natural resources required for its survival. Besides, the site may gradually shape the animal’s behaviour making it less likely to seek anthropogenic resources over time and to avoid human-wildlife conflict, the committee felt.