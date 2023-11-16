HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC orders to defer action on recovery of disability pension

The could order was on the basis of a petition challenging the order of Poothakulam gramapanchayat towards recovering the pension drawn by a disabled person for the last 12 years

November 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered deferment of all further action on the order of Poothakulam gramapanchayat in Kollam for recovering the disability pension drawn by a disabled person for the last 12 years.

.Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a writ petition filed by R. Sudhamani and his disabled son Manidas challenging the order of the panchayat directing a mentally disabled person to return the disability pension drawn by him from September 10, 2010 to October 2022, amounting to ₹1,23,900. The court also issued notice to the Disability Commissioner and the panchayat.

She told the court that her 27-year-old son suffered from mental retardation that had been assessed as “severe” by the Medical Board constituted by the District Hospital, Kollam.

The order was issued on the basis of the Government Order issued in 2014 reducing the annual income limit for a family to receive such disability pension from ₹3 lakh to ₹1 lakh. The petitioners contended that benefits of the pension scheme were extended to the petitioners in terms of the rules and instructions issued at the relevant time.

As per the scheme, the benefits once disbursed, even if by mistake, or by wrong, was not liable to be recovered from the disabled person.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.