HC orders strict implementation of ban on PVC flex

Govt. submits that it has issued several orders banning 100% PVC flex for advertisement purposes in public places and insisted that polyethylene recyclable banners certified by the Pollution Control Board as PVC-free be used

March 14, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to see to it that various orders issued in connection with the use of PVC flexes in public places are strictly complied with. The Bench passed the directive recently on a writ petition filed by the Human Rights Foundation.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government submitted that it had issued several orders, guidelines and circulars banning 100% PVC flex for advertisement purposes in public places and insisting that polyethylene recyclable banners certified by the Pollution Control Board as PVC-free and with recyclable logo, printing unit name and certificate number/QR code from the PCB shall be used.

The government further submitted that the Kerala Municipality (Establishment of Arches and Advertising Boards on Public Streets and Public Places) Rules 1999 provided sufficient restrictive measures in the matter of erecting advertisement boards. The secretaries and field staff of the local bodies concerned should take steps to remove unauthorised arches and advertisement boards and could take action against violators in case of wilful default.

The court also asked the government to file a report on the action taken in compliance with the directive.

