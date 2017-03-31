Kochi

HC orders status quo on Panampilly Nagar issue

Interim order issued following appeals by shop owners

Kochi: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Kochi Corporation to maintain status quo for three months with respect to the implementation of a single judge directive to commercial establishments, requiring dangerous and offensive (D&O) licence, functioning in areas other than the four plots under the Detailed Town Planning (DTP) scheme for Elamkulam West in Panampilly Nagar, to shut down their shops after March 31.

The Bench passed the interim order on appeals filed by shop owners at Panampilly Nagar against the verdict.

The single judge ruling came on a writ petition filed by Sobha Ramachandran and others who live at Panampilly Nagar. The judge had directed the corporation to take all coercive steps, including sealing of commercial establishments, if they continued to function after March 31.

