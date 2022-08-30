HC orders revision of Kazhakuttam bypass toll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered a revision of the toll on the National Highway 66 Bypass from Kazhakuttam to Karode in view of the non-completion of the stretch from Kovalam to Karode. The court also directed the authorities to install proper signalling systems and lights at the main junctions on the bypass to ensure the safety of the passengers. The order came on a writ petition filed by a member of the Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat.