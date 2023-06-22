ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders restraint on arrest of KSU leader

June 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained the police till June 23 from arresting Ansil Jaleel, Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) leader, in the case relating to the alleged forgery of his degree certificate. The court passed the order when the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. Jaleel came up for hearing. The case was registered by the Cantonment Police against him on a complaint lodged by the Registrar of Kerala University with the State Police Chief in this regard. The court also asked the prosecutor to respond to the petition.

