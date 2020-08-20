HC orders repair of Kundannoor-Pettah road

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the District Collector and the Public Works Department (PWD) to repair the Kundannoor-Pettah Junction stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85.
Justice Anu Sivaraman also directed the Collector and the PWD to inform the court of the progress of work on the next date of hearing.
The directives were issued on a writ petition filed by Anirudh Mohan Menon of Thripunithura. According to him, the condition of the stretch between Kundannoor and Pettah Junction is pathetic. It is not motorable owing to potholes.
He said it was the duty of the authorities to ensure that the road was properly maintained. The failure of the authorities in doing so amounted to violation of various High Court directives. They cannot not shirk their statutory responsibility to maintain roads and take refuge in the argument that tarring is not possible when it rains. They should employ new techniques for tarring even during the rainy season.
The court posted the case for further hearing on August 21.
