HC orders removal of offending structures after Thrissur woman rider injured by hanging festoon

HC directs Thrissur Corporation Secretary to be personally present before the court on December 23.

December 22, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday described as gruesome the incident in which a woman rider was injured after the plastic strings of a festoon got entangled around her neck and directed the Thrissur Corporation Secretary to be personally present before the court on December 23.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the secretary to ensure that all the offending structures were removed and reported to the court when he appeared before it.

The order was passed while hearing the petitions related to the removal of illegal flex boards, banners, flags, festoons, etc put up in public places.

The court orally observed that “all these powerful people placing these festoons are traveling in a car, they don’t care. The common man is only affected by the illegal act.”

In fact, the authorities were waiting for tragedy to happen to react, the court said adding that the people and entities, who put up these banners, flex, festoons, etc were “unmindful of the rights and liberties of others under the self-aggrandized impression that they own the roads. Two-wheelers and pedestrians would become victims” due to their the illegal activities.

The court reminded the secretaries of local bodies that they would be held responsible for such incidents.

“This is going to happen on a regular basis. When all these football fans put up big cut-outs and flex boards. I kept quiet. I thought if it is the celebration, let it be. But it should have been removed by those who erected the cut-outs after the world cup celebrations. None of these people have removed them.”

