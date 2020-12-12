HC orders release funds for Operation Breakthrough

KOCHI

12 December 2020 22:19 IST

Court sets time-frame of one week for govt to transfer ₹4.88 crore to Kochi Corporation

The Kerala High Court has asked the State government to directly transfer ₹4.88 crore for the Operation Breakthrough flood mitigation project, which is currently being implemented in the city, within one week.

It was by modifying his earlier order that Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the fresh order. In his earlier order, the judge had asked the Kochi Corporation to write to the State government to set apart the amount from its annual plan fund for the Kochi project. The court had also asked the State government to consider the letter from the local body positively. On its part, the corporation had also written to the State government as directed by the High Court.

However, during the interaction with the Secretary-in-charge and the executive engineer of the local body with the judge, the officials pointed out that the civic body may not be in a position to seek the transfer of the amount as the entire plan fund was allocated for various projects. The officials also pointed out that the government could directly transfer the funds to Operation Breakthrough and the corporation would not have any prejudice to it.

Accepting the contention of the officials, the court directed the government to transfer the funds after considering the letter issued by the corporation as its consent for the transfer of funds.

The court refused to accept the submission of the government pleader regarding the time-frame of one week set in the court order for the release of the funds. The court pointed out that the funds were already available with the State government and it need not find additional resources, and hence the funds can be released in one week.

The court directed the government to transfer the funds within one week with the concurrence of the Finance Department. The court posted the case for January 13.