ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders recast of rank list for meter readers

November 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that that degree or diploma holders in engineering without having a National Trade Certificate in electrician/ Wireman/ Electronics trade as specified in the notification of the PSC are not eligible to be included in the rank list for the posts of meter reader/spot biller in the KSEB. The court made the observation while ordering recast of the rank list prepared for the meter readers/spot billers. The court ordered that only those candidates in the list who had the required qualifications prescribed in the notification would be eligible for advice/appointment to the posts. The order was passed on an appeal filed by Muhammed Naeem V.T. of Thrissur and others, alleging that ineligible candidates were included in the list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US