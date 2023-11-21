HamberMenu
HC orders recast of rank list for meter readers

November 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that that degree or diploma holders in engineering without having a National Trade Certificate in electrician/ Wireman/ Electronics trade as specified in the notification of the PSC are not eligible to be included in the rank list for the posts of meter reader/spot biller in the KSEB. The court made the observation while ordering recast of the rank list prepared for the meter readers/spot billers. The court ordered that only those candidates in the list who had the required qualifications prescribed in the notification would be eligible for advice/appointment to the posts. The order was passed on an appeal filed by Muhammed Naeem V.T. of Thrissur and others, alleging that ineligible candidates were included in the list.

