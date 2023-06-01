ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders PWD to cover open drains on M.G. Road

June 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Public Works department (PWD) to inspect M.G. Road and initiate steps to place slabs and tiles on open drains, and make footpaths over drains safe for pedestrians.

Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered the PWD to complete the work in two weeks. The court also ordered the Kochi Corporation Secretary to offer assistance required by the PWD for carrying out the work. The Corporation was told to ensure that the cleaning of drains was completed before the PWD started slabbing and tiling of footpaths over drains.

The court passed the order when the case relating to the bad condition of the roads came up for hearing.

The court noted that though the drains were tiled by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), they had to be opened up for cleaning. As a result, most footpaths are now unsafe for pedestrians. The situation would get worse with the onset of monsoon. Injuries and loss of lives due to open drains was unthinkable but could certainly be anticipated if the present situation is allowed to continue, the court observed.

The court also directed the government pleader to inform it about details of the PWD’s proposal to permanently restore drains on M.G. Road and about the steps taken for its sanction and approval.

