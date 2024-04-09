HC orders prosecution proceedings against violators of road safety rules

April 09, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that prosecution proceedings be initiated against any person who drives a goods carriage in public places violating the road safety standards.

The Bench, while hearing a contempt of court petition, also ordered recently that the fitness certificates of the goods vehicles booked for unauthorised alteration such as increase of height of the load body shall be suspended till the vehicle is produced before the respective registering authority.

The contempt of court petition has sought action against the government and the Motor Vehicles department for not implementing the High Court directives to ensure strict implementation of the road safety policy and the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations.

The court also ordered that once the offence of carrying overload in goods carriages was detected, the duly authorised police officers and the officers in the enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles department shall forthwith forward the driving licence of the driver of the vehicle to the licensing authority concerned for initiating proceedings under Sub-section (1) of Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, even in a case in which the offence is compounded under Section 200 of the Act.

The court directed that vloggers who promote the use of altered motor vehicles in public places by videographing the alterations in a moving vehicle by flouting the safety standards and posing potential threat to the safety of passengers and other road users should be proceeded against in accordance with the law.