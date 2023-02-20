ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders production of leader of outlawed PFI via video conferencing

February 20, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Counsel for Abdul Sathar had sought presence of his client before various courts through video conferencing from the jail as he was suffering from various ailments

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the courts dealing with with the cases involving A. Adbul Sathar, state secretary of the outlawed PFI, to require his presence before them through video conferencing to avoid the necessity of transporting him from the High Security Prison, Viyyur ,Thrissur to their respective courts on each and every occasion.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. passed the order when a suo motu contempt of court case initiated against the outlawed PFI State secretary for holding a flash hartal in September last came up for hearing.

The court ordered that in case his physical presence was indispensable, then the courts concerned may direct the same after passing a specific order in writing to that effect. The court , however, made it clear that such physical presence shall be insisted only in exceptional circumstances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Counsel for Abdul Sathar had sought presence of his client before various courts through video conferencing from the jail as he was suffering from various ailments.

Meanwhile, the State government submitted that the attachments of properties of those persons who had no connection with the banned PFI were lifted. In a statement, it also said that administrative sanction for ₹6.05 lakh had been sanctioned for setting up the office for the Claims Commissioner at the Revenue tower, Ernakulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US