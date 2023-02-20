HC orders production of leader of outlawed PFI via video conferencing

February 20, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the courts dealing with with the cases involving A. Adbul Sathar, state secretary of the outlawed PFI, to require his presence before them through video conferencing to avoid the necessity of transporting him from the High Security Prison, Viyyur ,Thrissur to their respective courts on each and every occasion.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. passed the order when a suo motu contempt of court case initiated against the outlawed PFI State secretary for holding a flash hartal in September last came up for hearing.

The court ordered that in case his physical presence was indispensable, then the courts concerned may direct the same after passing a specific order in writing to that effect. The court , however, made it clear that such physical presence shall be insisted only in exceptional circumstances.

Counsel for Abdul Sathar had sought presence of his client before various courts through video conferencing from the jail as he was suffering from various ailments.

Meanwhile, the State government submitted that the attachments of properties of those persons who had no connection with the banned PFI were lifted. In a statement, it also said that administrative sanction for ₹6.05 lakh had been sanctioned for setting up the office for the Claims Commissioner at the Revenue tower, Ernakulam.