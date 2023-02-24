HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC orders police protection for Youth Congress leader

February 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kottiyam police to provide protection to Youth Congress leader Vishnu Sunil Pandalam till February 27.

Justice N. Nagresh passed the interim order when a petition filed by the Youth Congress leader seeking police protection came up for hearing. The petitioner alleged in his petition that he had received threats from Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome and a resort owner in Kollam.

The court posted the petition on February 27 for further hearing.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.