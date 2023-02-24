HC orders police protection for Youth Congress leader

February 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kottiyam police to provide protection to Youth Congress leader Vishnu Sunil Pandalam till February 27.

Justice N. Nagresh passed the interim order when a petition filed by the Youth Congress leader seeking police protection came up for hearing. The petitioner alleged in his petition that he had received threats from Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome and a resort owner in Kollam.

The court posted the petition on February 27 for further hearing.