High Court orders police protection for Swiggy

November 30, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to take appropriate steps to maintain law and order against the backdrop of the ongoing strike by food delivery workers of Swiggy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court issued the order on a petition by the company seeking police protection.

The court asked the police to take appropriate action in case of any overt acts against the petitioner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 5,000 food delivery workers of Swiggy in Ernakulam district are on an indefinite strike demanding better remuneration. Conciliatory talks to end the strike had failed.

The court will consider the case on December 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US