High Court orders police protection for Swiggy

November 30, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to take appropriate steps to maintain law and order against the backdrop of the ongoing strike by food delivery workers of Swiggy.

The court issued the order on a petition by the company seeking police protection.

The court asked the police to take appropriate action in case of any overt acts against the petitioner.

Around 5,000 food delivery workers of Swiggy in Ernakulam district are on an indefinite strike demanding better remuneration. Conciliatory talks to end the strike had failed.

The court will consider the case on December 6.