HC orders police protection for Principal, staff of Koyilandy college

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Koyilandy police to give necessary protection to the Principal, staff, and students of Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies, Koyilandy, and to ensure that law and order is maintained without any breach on the campus.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while issuing the directive on a petition filed by Sunil Bhaskaran, Principal of the college, observed that the police must intervene strongly and swiftly in the matter.

The court also directed the police to ensure that discipline on the campus and outside was implicitly maintained without B.R. Abhinav, SFI Koyilandy area committee president, and other SFI leaders being permitted to conduct themselves in violation of law. Any dispute between the parties shall not be allowed to be degenerated into a law and order problem. Necessary steps in this regard shall be taken by the sub inspector of Koyilandi station without fail.

The court directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vadakara, to ensure that the directions were implemented in letter and spirit, particularly as the college is to be opened on Thursday.

