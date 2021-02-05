HC orders police protection for panchayat meet

Kochi

05 February 2021 01:24 IST

Panchayat president apprehensive of disruption of procedures

The Kerala High Court has ordered police protection for the planning committee meeting of Kunnathunad grama panchayat, to be held on Friday.

It was on a petition by M.V. Nithamol, president of the local body, that the court issued the order.

The petitioner apprehended that political parties may disrupt the meeting of the local body, which is governed by Twenty20, a non-political outfit.

The police shall take necessary steps to ensure that there is no threat to law and order in the locality or obstruction by protesters during the meeting. The meeting shall be attended only by members of the committee, the court said.

It asked the grama panchayat secretary to hand over the list of members of the planning committee to the Circle Inspector of Police.

The sectoral magistrate appointed to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol shall be personally present at the meeting and shall video-record violations of the protocol, if any. Action should be taken against violators irrespective of their political allegiance, the court ordered.