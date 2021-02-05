HC orders police protection for panchayat meet

The Kerala High Court has ordered police protection for the planning committee meeting of Kunnathunad grama panchayat, to be held on Friday.
It was on a petition by M.V. Nithamol, president of the local body, that the court issued the order.
The petitioner apprehended that political parties may disrupt the meeting of the local body, which is governed by Twenty20, a non-political outfit.
The police shall take necessary steps to ensure that there is no threat to law and order in the locality or obstruction by protesters during the meeting. The meeting shall be attended only by members of the committee, the court said.
It asked the grama panchayat secretary to hand over the list of members of the planning committee to the Circle Inspector of Police.
The sectoral magistrate appointed to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol shall be personally present at the meeting and shall video-record violations of the protocol, if any. Action should be taken against violators irrespective of their political allegiance, the court ordered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath