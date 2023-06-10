HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC orders police protection for Amal Jyothi college

June 10, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Higher education minister R Bindu and Cooperation Minister VN Vasavan holding discussion with the management representatives of Amal Jyothi college, kanjirappally on Wednesday

Higher education minister R Bindu and Cooperation Minister VN Vasavan holding discussion with the management representatives of Amal Jyothi college, kanjirappally on Wednesday | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered police protection for a month for the smooth functioning of the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirappally.

Justice N.Nagaresh ordered that adequate police protection be given at the entry and exit of the college and also for conducting the admission process as well .

The court passed the interim order on a petition moved by the college. When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the college submitted that a decision was taken to reopen the college on June 12 at a meeting in which the Cooperation and Education Ministers participated.

Though there was an agreement, the students organising the strike did not sign the agreement. Therefore, there was every likelihood of students continuing their protests and causing obstructions. Since the new admission process had started, the strike would affect the admission process, the petitioner said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.