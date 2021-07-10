HC orders police deployment at Thrikkakara municipal office

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to ensure that sufficient force is deployed to prevent COVID-19 protocol violation at the Thrikkakara municipal office and that peace prevails inside and outside the municipal building.

The court also directed that the elected members, the staff, and persons who visit the office for official purposes alone be permitted to enter the offices.

Justice Sunil Thomas passed the order on the petition filed by N.K. Krishnakumar, Secretary of the municipality, and Ajitha Thankappan, Chairperson, seeking police protection.

The petitioners alleged that several persons under the leadership of Salahuddin and Shihab of Kakkanad had entered the Municipal Hall and created vandalism, abused the staff, and even trespassed into the office rooms under the garb of protesting against the appointment of temporary hands. The police did not take any action.

The government pleader submitted that sufficient police personnel were deployed there and persons who had entered the building and created vandalism were removed. Three criminal cases were registered in connection with the incidents.