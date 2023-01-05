HC orders personal appearance of Collector, Corporation Secretary

January 05, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has ordered the personal appearance of the Ernakulam District Collector and the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation on January 18 on a contempt of court petition regarding the removal of encroachments from Konthuruthy river.

The contempt of court proceedings were initiated following failure on the part of the authorities to comply with the court directive to remove the encroachments. The court had earlier allowed one year for the implementation of its order. The deadline was later extended by three more months.