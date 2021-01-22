HC orders payment of withheld allowances

Relief for ex-employees of FACT

The Kerala High Court has asked the Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) to refund within one month the enhanced house rent allowance and local travel expenses to its retired employees, which the company had held back awaiting the approval of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

It was on a batch of petitions filed by the former employees that the court issued the order.

The petitioners alleged that large amounts were deducted from their terminal benefits as the government of India had not yet approved the payment of enhancement of the HRA/LTE.