Kerala HC orders online admission procedure for life convict

He appeared for the entrance examination for LLB course and secured admission

October 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered online admission procedure for a convict serving life sentence in the Open Prison and Correctional Home, Cheemeni, Kannur, for the three-year LLB course at KMCT Law College, Kuttippuram, Malappuram.

The Bench passed the order on a petition filed by Pattakka Suresh Babu, the convict, who had appeared for the entrance examination for the LLB course and secured admission, seeking bail to complete his admission process. While undergoing the sentence, he had earlier successfully completed a distant education programme in M.A. (Sociology) from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

The court ordered that the admission procedure be done on October 7 via videoconferencing and directed the wife of the petitioner to be physically present at the college with the documents. She would also pay the required fee.

The court also directed the Jail Superintendent to coordinate with the Principal of the college to make necessary arrangements for the videoconferencing.

