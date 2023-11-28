HC orders not to arrest cricketer Sreesanth till Dec. 8

November 28, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the Kannur police not to arrest cricketer S. Sreesanth till December 8 in a cheating case registered against him and two other persons.

Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. while passing the interim order also directed the cricketer to implead the person, who had lodged the complaint with the police, in the petition.

When his anticipatory bail petition was taken up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the case had been settled. The case was registered by the Kannur town police on a complaint filed by Sareesh Balagopalan, a resident of Choonda Kannapuram, alleging that that the cricketer along with other two others – Rajiv Kumar and K. Venkitesh Kini, of Uduppi – had collected ₹18.7 lakh on various occasions since April 25, 2019 by promising to construct and hand over a villa at Kollur to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant alleged that the villa project was later given up for constructing a cricket academy by the two other accused under the guidance of the petitioner.The accused had been charged with the offence under section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (cheating). The petitioner was arraigned as the third accused in the case.He said that out of his interest and passion for the game, he had given consultations to the other accused when they approached him with the cricketing academy project.The petitioner had never had any transaction with the complainant.Nor he had given the complainant any promise. He “is totally innocent of the allegations and defamatory allegations are levelled against the petitioner in order to arm-twist and pull-out resources from him in the name of a forced settlement”. The petitioner also suspected conspiracy against him as “his career after much chaos is now progressing after considerable efforts in the right direction which includes his commitments in various league crickets”, the cricketer said . eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.