HC orders marking of pedestrian crossings on all roads

February 09, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that pedestrian crossings be marked and enforced on all main roads.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while upholding a motor accident claims tribunal’s order awarding a compensation of ₹48 lakh to the family of a 50-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by a police vehicle while crossing a zebra line in Kozhikode.

Dismissing the appeal by the Kerala State Insurance department, the court flayed the department’s argument that the woman had been careless while crossing the road. Terming the argument baffling, the court observed that pedestrians had priority on the zebra crossing. Just because drivers do not understand this, it would be outlandish to even suggest that one who was killed or injured solely because he/she took the liberty of crossing the road through such a designated area should be held guilty of contributory negligence.

Rules not enforced

The court further observed that roads were woefully inadequate in pedestrian safety. Pedestrian crossings were seldom properly marked and “even when they are, very few drivers heed it”. The rules relating to zebra crossing were taught to learner drivers, but they were never enforced. “This must now change, and quickly, with the traffic increasing and the jostle for space on our roads escalating rapidly.”

Chaos on roads

The court added that pedestrians, especially children and the aged, were probably the most vulnerable road users. The chaos on the roads made matters far more dangerous and when pedestrians were run down even on zebra crossings, it showed how precious little drivers knew the rules on use of roads.