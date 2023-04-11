HC orders magistrate court to conduct expeditious trial in misappropriation case against Vellappally

April 11, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside the permission granted by the Kollam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for further investigation in a case registered against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected for the golden jubilee celebrations of SN College, Kollam, during 1997-98 . Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A., while allowing a petition filed by Surendra Babu, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sree Narayana Trust, challenging the magistrate court’s order directed the magistrate court to conduct the trial in the case as expeditiously as possible based on the final report already filed. Mr. Natesan is the secretary of SN Trust which manages the college. The court observed that the decision for further investigation was taken by the crime branch based on matters which were not at all relevant or sufficient. The investigation officer, after evaluation of the materials collected, already formed an opinion as to the culpability of the accused, and a final report implicating him had been filed.

Thereafter it was for the court to decide on the further course of action to be taken thereon. In this case, the competent court had already taken cognizance of the offences. Therefore the investigation officer cannot be treated as a person competent to decide on it. The court also noted that request for further investigation had been made by a former member of the investigation team, that too after his retirement, citing flimsy reasons. His bonafides in making such a request was highly suspicious. The court found some force in the contention that there is a calculated attempt to exonerate the accused, a very influential person, without even a trial and that the court cannot be a party to such mischievous attempts. The court also dismissed a petition by Mr. Natesan seeking a further investigation into the bank account maintained by the exhibition committee, observing that an accused has no right to be heard and he cannot insist that the investigation should be conducted in a particular manner.